Man Critically Injured in Police-Involved Shooting in Pullman Neighborhood

A man sustained critical injuries in a police-involved shooting Friday evening in the Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side, according to a police spokesperson.

The shooting occurred before 8:30 p.m. near the area of East 113th Street and South Langley Avenue, but specific details about what transpired weren't immediately available. An adult male was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted media staging was being set up on South Langley Avenue south of East 113th Street.

Authorities have only referred to the incident as a police-involved shooting, and haven't said if officers fired shots or what led up to the gunfire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.