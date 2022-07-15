A major roadway in north suburban Evanston remained closed during the morning rush hour Friday as police continued to investigate the scene where a man was shot and killed in a park, sparking a warning from authorities for residents to stay inside.

McCormick Boulevard was shut down "through morning rush hour" between Golf Road and Bridge Street, police said just after 4 a.m.

According to authorities, police were called around 9:06 p.m. Thursday to the 2100 block of North McCormick Boulevard for a report of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground near Eggleston Park, which is located along the North Shore Channel.

The man had been shot multiple times, and he was later pronounced dead.

The initial investigation indicated that the man had been involved in a confrontation with several other individuals, and shots were ultimately fired, authorities said.

#Evanston PD responded to shots fired at 906pm in the 2100 block of McCormick. Upon arrival officers located an adult male that suffered GSWs laying in the park along the canal. The victim is deceased. pic.twitter.com/iGi8DrRUiS — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) July 15, 2022

The suspects fled the scene on foot.

Police say that while there was no "active shooter" situation, they still advised residents to remain indoors for several hours amid the search for the suspects.

Residents who observe any suspicious behavior are urged to call police immediately.