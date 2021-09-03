Police Investigate Report of Shooting in Southbound Lanes on Edens Expressway Near Montrose

Southbound lanes of the Edens Expressway were blocked near Montrose Avenue during rush hour Friday morning as police investigated reports of a shooting, authorities said.
According to Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, southbound Interstate 90 and southbound I-94 were blocked at Montrose "due to a police investigation," but further details weren't immediately available. Illinois State Police said they responded to the scene for a report of a shooting.
Travelers were urged to seek an alternate route.
The lanes had reportedly reopened just before 8 a.m., but solid traffic was still expected in the area.
