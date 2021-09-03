montrose

Police Investigate Report of Shooting in Southbound Lanes on Edens Expressway Near Montrose

Traffic alert written on red screen

Southbound lanes of the Edens Expressway were blocked near Montrose Avenue during rush hour Friday morning as police investigated reports of a shooting, authorities said.

According to Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, southbound Interstate 90 and southbound I-94 were blocked at Montrose "due to a police investigation," but further details weren't immediately available. Illinois State Police said they responded to the scene for a report of a shooting.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Travelers were urged to seek an alternate route.

The lanes had reportedly reopened just before 8 a.m., but solid traffic was still expected in the area.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

montrosetrafficedens
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us