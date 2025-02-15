Police investigating shots fired at NW Indiana gas station

Police in Merrillville, Indiana, were conducting an investigation after shots were fired at a gas station on Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Merrillville Police Department, at around 9:43 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 700 block of East Lincoln Highway. Police didn't release specifics about what occurred, but said the incident appears to be "isolated and related to a domestic situation."

Authorities were working to gather additional details as of Saturday afternoon, and the investigation was ongoing.

Police said there was no indication of a threat to the public.

The gas station company, Luke, posted the following statement on Facebook:

"We are aware of an unfortunate situation that took place this morning at our Merrillville store," the statement read. "We are appreciative of the work and investigation being conducted by local authorities. We will comment further once complete. As a Luke family we will continue to pray and support our team and the communities we serve."