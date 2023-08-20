Police investigating shooting in suburban Bolingbrook

Police in suburban Bolingbrook were investigating a shooting that occurred late Sunday night near a busy intersection, according to officials.

The shooting was reported before 9 p.m. in the area of Illinois Route 53 and Briarcliff Road. The Bolingbrook Police Department didn't confirm specifics on the incident, but said officers were responding to an "active" shooting scene in the area.

Footage captured by an NBC Chicago photographer at the scene showed numerous heavily-armed officers, a SWAT vehicle and numerous other police vehicles.

