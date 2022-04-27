CTA Red Line

Police Investigating More Red Line Attacks, Including One That Reportedly Injured Local Actor

Police are investigating two more attacks on Chicago Transit Authority Red Line trains amid an apparent surge in CTA violence, including one that reportedly injured a local actor.

CBS Chicago reported that actor Will Clinger, former host of WTTW’s “Wild Chicago” and current host of “Wild Travels,” was in intensive care after the Monday evening attack.

Clinger told CBS Chicago that someone grabbed his phone and he chased him as the doors opened at Addison.

“There must have been a second guy next to the other door who got out and waylaid me with a pipe or something as I was chasing, because all I remember is running and suddenly falling — and I don’t even remember hitting the pavement,” Clinger told CBS Chicago. He was hospitalized with a brain bleed and contusion.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police reported no arrests.

On Tuesday, a man was stabbed at the Red Line Belmont station. The attacker allegedly approached the man, 44, and stabbed him with a knife before taking his property, police said.

Crime has increased on the CTA during the pandemic despite declines in ridership, prompting police to announce increased staffing on public transit. Even private citizens have volunteered to ride CTA trains to address crime.

Local

Chicago Forecast 52 mins ago

Chicago's Chilly Temperatures Nearly Set New Record Wednesday

kidney disease 1 hour ago

Suburban Woman Speaks Out About What Doctors Call a ‘Silent Killer'

Police and CTA officials have said more officers and private security will be patrolling trains, buses and platforms. Transit union officials have called on CTA to bring back conductors aboard trains to further beef up security

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

CTA Red Line
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us