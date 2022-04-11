Police Investigating Indiana Teens' 2017 Murders Expand Search of Social Media Apps

Detectives investigating the 2017 murders of Indiana teens Abigail Williams and Liberty German are looking for people who communicated with a social media account possibly connected to the case.

In a news release Monday, Indiana State Police said authorities are seeking to expand the list of social media applications used by the account anthony_shots. Investigators want to talk to anyone who communicated with the profile anthony_shots on the app Yellow, which is currently known as Yubo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

The profile, in use from 2016 to 2017 on social media applications including Snapchat and Instagram, used fictitious images of a male model and portrayed the user as a wealthy individual who owned numerous cars, according to police. In late 2021, police revealed the account may be connected to the murders of Abigail and Liberty.

The creator of the profile used the information while connecting with young girls to solicit nude images, their addresses, and attempt to meet the underage girls.

Kegan Kline, who is facing charges in a child exploitation case, admitted to creating the fake profile, according to WTHR, the NBC affiliate in Indianapolis. Kline has not been charged in the murders of who were found dead one day after they disappeared along a hiking trail near Delphi in February 2017.

A $325,000 reward is being offered for an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the teenagers' murders.