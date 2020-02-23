Indiana State Police

Police Investigating Deadly Accident on I-70 in Indiana

The driver of a Jeep was killed after slamming into the back of a semi-trailer near the state line

By Ava Kelley

Indiana State Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 70 in Vigo County that claimed the life of one person Sunday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., a Jeep was traveling westbound near the Indiana state line when the driver slammed into the rear of a moving 2012 Volvo semi-trailer, according to a news release from state police.

A preliminary investigation indicated that highway traffic was slowed due to an earlier accident in the area. Police say the semi-trailer had its hazard lights activated when the Jeep made impact.  

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Terre Haute, according to authorities.

