Police Investigating After Woman Says She Was Attacked by Bar Owner in Quincy

A 19-year-old woman suffered numerous injuries after being involved in an altercation with the owner of a downstate night club earlier this month.

Jazzpher Evans was at The Barn night club in Quincy when she was involved in an altercation with the club’s owner, according to police and her attorneys.

The woman’s attorneys say that she was attacked while standing next to a DJ booth at the establishment. The attorneys allege that Evans was violently pushed against a wall, then was thrown to the ground by the owner of the bar. She was then placed in a chokehold and lost consciousness.

Attorneys also allege that the owner of the club dragged her outside and slammed her to the ground, leaving her there.

Evans, a basketball player at Quincy University, suffered a traumatic brain injury and suffered multiple lacerations and cuts to her face, nose, hip, back and neck, attorneys say.

Evans, along with her parents and her attorney, are expected to address media on Thursday at a church in suburban Joliet.

According to a press release from the Quincy Police Department, officers are currently culling through video of the incident and are in the process of interviewing witnesses.

They are also calling on anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

According to Quincy Police Chief Robert Copley, the city attorney is looking into potential actions against the bar, including potentially pulling its license after the incident “because of the seriousness” of the attack.