wisconsin

Police Investigating After Several People Killed In Wisconsin Apartment Fire

A criminal investigation by the Hartland Police Department is underway

By NBC Chicago Staff and The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

At least seven people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, officials said.

Two dozen fire departments and police departments responded to the massive fire.

"First responding police and fire crews were met with a large amount of fire and began to rescue individuals from the building and the balconies," Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said.

He did not have information on whether others were injured.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex has not been determined.

"This is an active criminal investigation by the Hartland Police Department," Misko said.

Hartland is 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

Local

SNAPCHAT 6 mins ago

Time is Running Out to Submit a Claim in Multi-Million Dollar Snapchat Settlement

covid symptoms 31 mins ago

Loss of Smell May Not Happen Right Away. What We Know About the COVID Symptom

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Copyright NBC Chicago Staff and The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

wisconsinapartment fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us