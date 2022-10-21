At least seven people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, officials said.

Two dozen fire departments and police departments responded to the massive fire.

"First responding police and fire crews were met with a large amount of fire and began to rescue individuals from the building and the balconies," Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said.

He did not have information on whether others were injured.

The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex has not been determined.

"This is an active criminal investigation by the Hartland Police Department," Misko said.

Hartland is 26 miles west of Milwaukee.