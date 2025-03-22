Police investigating after man found shot to death inside burning Hyde Park home

Chicago police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a burning home on the city’s South Side.

Officers responded to the scene of a burning home at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of South Cornell Avenue, just steps away from DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

“It was shocking, shocking, you just don’t expect it,” neighbor David Dedinsky said.

The fire was inside a townhome, with police discovering a 47-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head on the building's second floor, officials said.

Neighbor Judith Robinson Baugher, who lives just down the street, woke up to heavy smoke.

“I just can’t picture anybody wanting to hurt him. I just can’t,” she said. “We have really good neighbors here—it’s a shock to my whole system.”

The victim’s family, including his sister and cousin, arrived at the home and spoke with investigators. Neighbors said he moved into the area not too long ago and had renovated his townhome.

“He was just really a friendly neighbor you know a really sweet person,” she said. “One time I was in need of help with my thermostat, and he came up and he helped me with that.”

Police have not said if anything was taken from his home or if there were any signs of forced entry.

Neighbors told NBC Chicago that at least one of the man's vehicles was missing from near his home. The incident is under investigation by Area One detectives.