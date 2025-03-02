South Shore

Police investigating after man found shot and killed in South Shore building

The victim, a 27-year-old man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his face, neck and right shoulder.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago police were investigating after a man was found fatally shot inside an apartment building in South Shore, police said.

The incident was reported at around 4:39 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Kingston Avenue. The victim, a 27-year-old man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his face, neck and right shoulder.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Information about possible suspects wasn't immediately available.

Area Two detectives were investigating.

