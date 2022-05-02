Police Investigating 2 Fires in Back of the Yards That Displaced Dozens, Arson Suspected in 1

Police are investigating two separate fires set within a matter of an hour, just blocks apart from one another in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The Chicago Police Department say it appears that the first fire was set intentionally.

At 8:52 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of S. Wood St., officers responded to an apartment fire that displaced two people. It was later determined that an accelerant was used to start the fire, and it is being investigated as an arson.

Police say one firefighter was injured.

About an hour later at 9:44 p.m. in the 4300 block of S. Honor St., officers responded to a house fire so intense it damaged several residences and displaced more than a dozen.

Video shows flames shooting out of the windows as firefighters tried to knock them down. According to police, the fire spread to three different buildings, one vehicle and caused significant damage.

The Chicago Police Department reports at least 15 people displaced.

No one was in custody, and police have not reported whether the fires are connected.