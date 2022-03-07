Police Investigate Suspicious Package at Ogilvie Transportation Center, Metra Service Halted

Train service was abruptly halted on three Metra lines during the Monday afternoon rush hour as police investigated a suspicious package at the Ogilvie Transportation Center, according to law enforcement.

According to Chicago police, at approximately 4:04 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of West Madison Street for a suspicious package inside a train station. Officers evacuated the station, and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

A police K-9 was brought to the scene, according to police.

A Metra spokesperson confirmed to NBC 5 an unattended bag was being investigated by police at the transportation facility in West Loop gate, but didn't provide additional details.

Inbound and outbound train service was stopped on the Union Pacific North, Northwest and West lines, according to Metra's website.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed large crowds gathered in a common area of the transportation center as the investigation was conducted.

Traffic was blocked off northbound on Canal from Madison and eastbound on Washington from Clinton to Canal while officers worked on scene. CTA bus traffic was also rerouted as a result of the street closures.