Police Investigate ‘Suspicious Object' at Bryn Mawr Red Line Station

Red Line service was disrupted Saturday on the North Side as police investigate a “suspicious object” at the Bryn Mawr Red Line station.

Someone flagged down officers about 11 a.m. and reported the object near the station in the 1000 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago police said.

As a result, Red Line trains are operating only between the 95th/Dan Ryan and Addison stations at this time, according to an alert from the CTA.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.