Munster

Police Seek Man Who Forcibly Took Off Shoes From Women at Munster Target

Munster Police Department

Police are investigating a "suspicious incident" that occurred at a Target store in Munster, Indiana, last month.

On Jan. 25 between 6:30 and 6:40 p.m., an individual approached at least two women inside the store and removed their shoes and socks while filming them and their young children.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individual is asked to contact Munster Police Department Detective Nolan Archer at (219) 836-6672 or email narcher@munster.org

Police want to remind residents that any tips can remain anonymous.

