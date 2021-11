Joliet police say they are investigating a shooting that took place in a Walmart parking lot Thursday evening.

The shooting took place at the Walmart, located at 1401 Route 59, shortly before 6 p.m., according to officials.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that only property was struck by gunfire. No injuries have been reported.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, police said.

No further information has been released at this time.