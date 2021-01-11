hodgkins

Police Investigate Shooting at Hodgkins UPS Facility as Possible Murder-Suicide

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a suburban UPS facility parking lot Monday as a possible murder-suicide, authorities said.

Just before 1 p.m., Hodgkins police said they received a report of shots fired at a UPS facility located at 1 UPS Way.

Rodney Cummings, administrative assistant with the Hodgkins Police Department, confirmed officers arrived to find a man and a woman unresponsive in an employee parking lot. Paramedics were called in and authorities said the pair were pronounced dead at the scene.

Local

Chicago Shooting Spree 38 mins ago

Victim's Family Questions Chicago Police Response to Weekend Shooting Rampage

2020-21 NHL Season 47 mins ago

Blackhawks Send 10 Prospects to Rockford as Roster Cuts Continue Ahead of Season

The individuals were identified, Cummings said Monday evening, but their identities were being withheld pending notification to their families.

The woman killed in the shooting was a UPS employee, authorities confirmed.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred this afternoon, and we are cooperating with the responding authorities," UPS said in a statement. "We will not comment further during an ongoing investigation."

Police said a semi automatic firearm was recovered at the scene and they are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide. They were not actively searching for any suspects as of Monday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

hodgkinsIllinoisups hodgkinsups shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us