Police Investigate Shooting at Hodgkins UPS Facility as Possible Murder-Suicide

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a suburban UPS facility parking lot Monday as a possible murder-suicide, authorities said.

Just before 1 p.m., Hodgkins police said they received a report of shots fired at a UPS facility located at 1 UPS Way.

Rodney Cummings, administrative assistant with the Hodgkins Police Department, confirmed officers arrived to find a man and a woman unresponsive in an employee parking lot. Paramedics were called in and authorities said the pair were pronounced dead at the scene.

The individuals were identified, Cummings said Monday evening, but their identities were being withheld pending notification to their families.

The woman killed in the shooting was a UPS employee, authorities confirmed.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred this afternoon, and we are cooperating with the responding authorities," UPS said in a statement. "We will not comment further during an ongoing investigation."

Police said a semi automatic firearm was recovered at the scene and they are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide. They were not actively searching for any suspects as of Monday afternoon.