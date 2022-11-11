Police Investigate Report of Shots Fired at Yorktown Center Shopping Mall in Lombard

A heightened police presence is visible at Yorktown Center Shopping Mall in Lombard as police investigate a report of shots fired, authorities said Friday afternoon.

As of approximately 4:30 p.m., officers were investigating in parking lots and along Ring Road east and southeast of the shopping center, according to a tweet from the village of Lombard.

Police have determined that there no "active threat to the public," and mall operations are continuing as normal, the tweet read.

An update will be provided once the scene is cleared, authorities said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

There is a police presence in the parking areas & ring road east/southeast of Yorktown Center shopping mall while police investigate a report of shots fired.

Police determined that there is no active threat to the public & mall operations are continuing uninterrupted. pic.twitter.com/8gASDLWb5M — Village of Lombard (@LilacVillage) November 11, 2022

Check back for updates on this developing story.