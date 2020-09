Wheaton police said they are investigating after a possible human remains were found at an area cemetery.

Authorities said they were called just before 5 p.m. Wednesday to the Wheaton Cemetery on Warrenville Road after employees discovered bones and decayed remains outside of the burial plot area.

Wheaton police said evidence technicians processed the area overnight and the DuPage County Coroner's Office took the remains for identification.

An investigation remained ongoing.