Police Investigate Construction Site Burglaries in South Loop, Chinatown

Two construction sites were burglarized in January in Chinatown and South Loop.
In each incident, someone entered the sites and took copper wire before fleeing, Chicago police said in a community alert.
The burglaries happened:
- Between 4 p.m. and 5 a.m. between Jan. 18 and Jan. 20, in the 1400 block of South Clinton Street; and
- About 1:45 p.m. Jan. 19, in the 2300 block of South Archer Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
