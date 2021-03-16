Police Investigate After Vehicle Belonging to Suspect in Off-Duty Officer's Shooting Found

Chicago police have found a vehicle they believe belongs to a suspect in the shooting of an off-duty officer this week, authorities said.

The vehicle was found in the 9100 block of South Williams on the city's South Side, police said.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said the vehicle, which belongs to a suspect believe to be involved in the shooting of an off-duty officer in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood Monday, was being analyzed for evidence.

A heavy police presence could be seen in the area where the vehicle was located, with police blocking Williams Street at 92nd as they investigated.

The unidentified off-duty officer was stopped at a light before 1 p.m. Monday in the 8900 block of South Stoney Island when two people came up beside his vehicle and started firing their guns at him, police said. The officer was struck in the stomach, according to authorities.

After receiving ShotSpotter alerts, three female officers responded to the scene. Upon arrival, one of the officers identified the victim as a Fourth District police officer.

The officers then immediately took him in a squad car to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Brown stated.

The officer, a four-year veteran, was taken into surgery shortly after arriving at the hospital, but was in recovery as of 4:30 p.m.

Police said an investigation into what happened was ongoing, but "circumstances suggest several different narratives of what this might be."

The shooting marked the second incident in which a Chicago police officer was shot in just two days.