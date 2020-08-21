Police Investigate After Man Says He Was Kidnapped at Forest Preserve, Then Robbed

Police are investigating after a man said he was knocked unconscious and kidnapped at a Chicago forest preserve, then brought to another forest preserve where he was robbed at knifepoint.

The Forest Preserves of Cook County Police Department said they responded to a call around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday when a 20-year-old man told detectives he was accosted and knocked unconscious by two men on a trail at Labagh Woods about an hour earlier.

The man said he woke at Schiller Woods, where the two men then threatened him with knives and stole his laptop computer and debit card, according to police.

The man described one alleged attacker as a 28-year-old Hispanic man, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds, with a red skull tattoo with a name under it on one day. The second, police said, was described as a white man about the same age, 6 feet tall, 170-180 pounds "with a deep, long scar from hand up to elbow on the right arm."

Police said patrols were increased in the area and an investigation remained ongoing.