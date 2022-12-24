Police: Indiana Deputy Returns Fire at Man Out With Child

Indiana State Police say a man who was walking with a small child outside in the bitter cold early Friday shot at a sheriff’s deputy who returned fire and wounded him.

At least one bullet struck the Franklin County deputy’s body armor, protecting him from injury. State police said the wounded man was taken to a Cincinnati hospital, while the child was evaluated for cold exposure but wasn’t hurt in the shooting.

After the shooting involving the deputy, police went to a nearby home where officers found a woman who was badly injured with a possible gunshot wound and she was also taken to a hospital.

Police didn’t release information about the relationship between those wounded and the child.