Police: Indiana Couple Drove Boys With Trump Flags Off Road

A northwestern Indiana couple allegedly drove two teenage boys off a roadway they were riding along with flags supporting President Donald Trump attached to their bicycles, police said Friday.

Hobart police said Snapchat videos helped officers secure charges against Kyren Gregory Perry-Jones, 23, and Cailyn Marie Smith, 18, in connection with a July 22 incident.

Police Capt. James Gonzales said the Hobart couple are accused of driving in their car, running the boys, who are twins, off of the road, and making threats toward them.

Both Perry-Jones and Smith have been charged with two felony counts of intimidation and criminal recklessnes. They were also charged with one count each of theft and criminal mischief, both of which are misdemeanors, The Northwest Indiana Times reported.

Gonzales said the charges weren’t filed until Thursday because there was a delay in detectives getting information from Snapchat.

Online court records do not list attorneys who could speak on behalf of either Smith or Perry-Jones.