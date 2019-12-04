Police Inch Closer Into Finding Suspect Who Robbed, Sexually Assaulted Woman at Knifepoint in West Town

Chicago police released an image of the suspect they seek who allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed a woman in her West Town apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said they believe they have some promising leads in the case that involves a 22-year-old woman who was entering her apartment building in the 400 block of N. Carpenter Street at around 5:30 p.m., when a man followed her and pushed her inside, took out a knife and said “give me everything,” according to a community alert from Chicago police.

After robbing the woman at knifepoint, the man sexually assaulted her, officials said.

Investigators were able to ping the victim’s phone, which shows the suspect may have traveled to the Loop, jumping on an L train to escape.

“If someone that you’re unfamiliar with tries to come up behind you to gain entry into a secure residence, you need to challenge them to make sure they live there,” CPD officer Zeyad Matlock said.

Detectives were seen pointing out additional surveillance footage Wednesday and conducting more interviews.

It was unclear how close police were to make a possible arrest in the near future. Police told NBC 5 that the victim wasn’t injured.

Police described the suspect as man between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9 with a medium build, short black hair and a dark complexion. He was wearing a white Chicago Bulls jacket with red sleeves, blue jeans, and black and white Air Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 312-747-8380.