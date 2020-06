Aurora police are asking for help in the search of a missing teen.

17-year-old Amber Lopez was last seen walking Thursday around 3:30 p.m. near Bent Oak Trail and Eastwood Drive in Aurora, according to police.

Lopez, who is Hispanic, 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds with black hair was last seen wearing a Calvin Klein shirt and black pants, police said.

Anyone who has seen Lopez or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 630-256-5900.