Police in Suburban Deerfield Conducting Accident Reconstruction

The crash was reported before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection Deerfield Road and Beverly Place

A major artery in north suburban Deerfield was closed Friday night while police conducted an accident reconstruction, officials said.

The crash was reported before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection Deerfield Road and Beverly Place.

Details on injuries or circumstances surrounding the incident weren't immediately available. Police told NBC 5 late Friday evening they planned to use a drone as part of accident reconstruction and would provide additional information in the following hours.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

