Police in Suburban Batavia Seek Men Who Tried to Lure Teen Into Vehicle

Police in suburban Batavia say two men approached a teenage girl along the city's riverwalk Saturday evening and offered her cigarettes and alcohol if she got in their vehicle, according to police officials.

The incident was reported at 5:45 p.m. along the riverwalk near the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave, police stated.

One subject was described as a 45-year-old man of Indian descent with an Indian accent. The man was of average height and heavier set in weight with a beard and grayish gelled hair, according to police. The individual had what was described as a deformity on his lip and was wearing an orange shirt with gray shorts.

The second subject was said to be an African American male in his 30s. The man was described as being average height and average build with short, dark brown hair and was wearing camouflage pants.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Batavia Police Department Investigations Unit at 630-454-2500.