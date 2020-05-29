Police in South Suburban Matteson Searching for Missing 7-Year-Old and Father

Police in south suburban Matteson on Friday launched a search for a 7-year-old boy and his father who officials said may be in danger.

The Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Ayden Saunders, 7, and his father, Alexander Saunders, 27.

Ayden is 4 foot 11 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, black jogging pants and red shoes. His father, Alexander, is 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Alexander was driving a white 2016 Jeep Compass with Indiana license plate 609TNE. Any person with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Matteson Police Department at 708-503-3130 or call 911.