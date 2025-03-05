Police in south suburb renewing efforts to solve decades-old missing persons case

In a missing persons case that has gone unsolved for over five decades, police in south suburban Homewood are renewing efforts to figure out what happened to 15-year-old Nancy O'Sullivan.

O'Sullivan was last seen on March 7, 1974, with Friday marking the 51st anniversary of her disappearance.

"I first learned about the case back in 1990. I worked here as a dispatcher," Homewood Police Chief Denise McGrath said. "I grew up here and I am a few years younger than Nancy, but you think it is not going to happen here, yet it did."

Police are hoping DNA technology can spur new leads in the case, with officers hoping to talk to anyone who may have encountered O'Sullivan, including one of her 10 siblings.

“We would love to hear from old neighbors, classmates, anyone who may have encountered her on a casual basis. Any business she may have gone into, anyone who may have encountered her at any point during her life that can help us create a picture of who she was and what happened to her,” McGrath said.

Authorities encourage anyone with knowledge of Nancy O'Sullivan’s disappearance to contact the Homewood Police Department.

Tips can emailed to: Nancy1974@homewoodil.gov, or called in at (708) 206-3373.