Police in Crest Hill, Joliet search for suspects in shooting as nearby school briefly goes on lockdown

Police in suburban Crest Hill and Joliet are investigating a shooting that caused a brief lockdown at a nearby school, with initial reports suggesting that suspects were at-large.

According to authorities, a shooting occurred at around 1:10 p.m. in the 600 block of Theodore Street on the border of Crest Hill and Joliet.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In a Facebook post, police said that initial reports stated that suspects left the scene on foot.

Police said that Chaney Monge School, located just a few blocks northwest of the site of the shooting, has been notified and has initiated a "soft lockdown" as a precaution while police investigate.

A later update from Chaney Monge School said that the soft lockdown ended at 3 p.m., with normal dismissal resuming.

A Facebook post from Merichka's, a restaurant located in the 600 block of Theodore Street, announced that the eatery would be closed for the rest of the night due to the nearby shooting.

The post said that no employees or customers were hit by gunfire in the incident.

There is currently no further information available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.