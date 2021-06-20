i-80 accident

Police Identify 2 Killed in Crash Involving 8 Motorcycles on I-80 in Joliet

Six riders were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

the back doors of an ambulance with the word ambulance emblazoned across the double doors
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A 45-year-old Chicago man and a 57-year-old man from southern Illinois died in a chain-reaction crash involving eight motorcycles Saturday morning on Interstate 80 in Joliet, authorities said.

At approximately 10:14 a.m., the motorcycles, which were traveling as part of a larger group, were traveling westbound near the Houbolt Road exit when one of the motorcycles crashed, causing a chain-reaction collision.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Edwin Torres, 45, of Chicago, died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Illinois State Police. John O. Melvin II, 57, of DuQuoin, was also pronounced dead.

Local

Lake Michigan 13 mins ago

2 Children Die in Weekend Drownings on Lake Michigan, 2 Teens in Critical Condition

Chicago Shootings 2 hours ago

SWAT Situation Following Shooting at Club Quarters Hotel in Loop Ends

The six other riders were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours while police investigated.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, police said.

This article tagged under:

i-80 accidentIllinois State PoliceJoliet Police Departmenti-80interstate 80
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us