Police Identify 2 Killed in Crash Involving 8 Motorcycles on I-80 in Joliet

A 45-year-old Chicago man and a 57-year-old man from southern Illinois died in a chain-reaction crash involving eight motorcycles Saturday morning on Interstate 80 in Joliet, authorities said.

At approximately 10:14 a.m., the motorcycles, which were traveling as part of a larger group, were traveling westbound near the Houbolt Road exit when one of the motorcycles crashed, causing a chain-reaction collision.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Edwin Torres, 45, of Chicago, died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Illinois State Police. John O. Melvin II, 57, of DuQuoin, was also pronounced dead.

The six other riders were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours while police investigated.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, police said.