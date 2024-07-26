Police in Elgin fatally shot a dog Thursday night after the animal attacked its owners, causing serious injuries, officials said.

According to authorities, officers responded just after 4:50 p.m. to a residence in the 900 block of High Street for reports of a dog attacking a man and woman.

Upon arrival, officers saw the dog attacking both individuals, who were also the dog's owners, police said.

At this time, an officer discharged their firearm, fatally striking the dog, police said.

The man and woman were transported to a local hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

There was no further information available.