Elgin

Police fatally shoot dog in Elgin after animal attacked its owners

By NBC Chicago Staff

Elgin Police
Elgin Police Department

Police in Elgin fatally shot a dog Thursday night after the animal attacked its owners, causing serious injuries, officials said.

According to authorities, officers responded just after 4:50 p.m. to a residence in the 900 block of High Street for reports of a dog attacking a man and woman.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Upon arrival, officers saw the dog attacking both individuals, who were also the dog's owners, police said.

At this time, an officer discharged their firearm, fatally striking the dog, police said.

The man and woman were transported to a local hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

There was no further information available.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Elgin
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us