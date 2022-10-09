Police, Family Search For Missing 26-Year-Old Woman Last Seen in Loop One Week Ago

Police and family are searching for a 26-year-old woman who was last seen one week ago in the Chicago Loop, according to officials.

Elizaveta Kadnikova was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North Harbor Drive on Sunday, Oct. 2. She is described as 5 feet and 7 inches tall, approximately 115 pounds with blue eyes and black hair.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on Kadnikova's disappearance. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 1-800-535-7867.

Those with information can also contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.