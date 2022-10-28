Police Expected to Announce Arrest in 2017 Killings of 2 Indiana Teens in Delphi

Police are expected to give an update Monday in the investigation into the 2017 killings of two teenage girls slain during a hiking trip in northern Indiana.

Indiana State Police announced the Delphi Homicide Task Force will "announce an update in the Delphi investigation," but did not give specifics on what it would include.

Authorities told NBC affiliate station WTHR, however, that an arrest has been made in the murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German.

The announcement is expected to take place at 10 a.m. Monday.

On Feb. 13, 2017, German and Williams vanished while hiking along a trail near their hometown about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in a wooded area.

In the years following, sketches of a potential suspect were released and rewards seeking information in the case have continued to grow.

German's sister tweeted Friday "today is the day."

"Just know how grateful I am for all of you. No comments for now, any questions please refer to the Carroll county prosecutors office. There is tentatively a press conference Monday at 10am. We will say more then," she wrote.

Check back for more on this developing story.