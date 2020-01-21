Police: Driver Was High on Weed When He Crashed Car in Lisle

A 20-year-old Wheaton man was driving while high when he crashed head-on with another car Monday evening in west suburban Lisle, police say.

Cole T. Dixon crossed into oncoming lanes about 7 p.m. and crashed near Route 53 and Main Street, Lisle police said in a statement.

Dixon and the other driver, who were the only occupants, were not seriously injured, police said.

Dixon “showed heavy impairment” in a field sobriety test — the same given to suspected drunken drivers — and was arrested, Lisle police Deputy Chief Ron Wilke said.

Dixon is charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI-drugs, unlawful possession of cannabis and improper lane usage, Wilke said.

Although Dixon was not administered a chemical test, police will likely subpoena his blood test results from the hospital to further confirm he was driving while high, he said.

Dixon faces the unlawful possession charge because he was under the legal age to carry cannabis, which is 21 years old, Wilke said. Additionally, Dixon was carrying the weed in a plastic baggie instead of an airtight container, which is required by the new Illinois law that went into effect Jan. 1, he said.

“We realize that cannabis is legal, but impaired driving is not legal and can obvious be quite dangerous,” Wilke said.

Dixon was released on his own recognizance and is due in court Feb. 19.