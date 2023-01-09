Valparaiso

Police Determine ‘No Immediate Threat' at NW Indiana High School After Lockdown

In an update at 10:15 a.m., police said they had determined "there is no immediate threat to student or staff safety."

By Staff Reports

police light
NBC

Police in northwest Indiana said Monday there was "no immediate threat" at Valparaiso High School, where a lockdown was put into place as the result of an unspecified law enforcement investigation.

In a Facebook post at approximately 9:29 a.m., the Valparaiso Police Department said the school was placed into a lockdown because of what it referred to only as an "ongoing situation." Students were safe and under no immediate threat, police said, adding law enforcement, the Valparaiso Fire Department and school district personnel were working to determine the next steps.

People were asked to refrain from reporting to the school until the situation was resolved.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

In an update at 10:15 a.m., police said they had determined there was "no immediate threat to student or staff safety." However, due to the disruption caused by the situation, the school planned to dismiss classes for the day at 10:45 a.m.

Additional information on the situation has yet to be released.

This article tagged under:

Valparaisovalparaiso high schoolvalpo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us