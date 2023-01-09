Police Determine ‘No Immediate Threat' at NW Indiana High School After Lockdown

Police in northwest Indiana said Monday there was "no immediate threat" at Valparaiso High School, where a lockdown was put into place as the result of an unspecified law enforcement investigation.

In a Facebook post at approximately 9:29 a.m., the Valparaiso Police Department said the school was placed into a lockdown because of what it referred to only as an "ongoing situation." Students were safe and under no immediate threat, police said, adding law enforcement, the Valparaiso Fire Department and school district personnel were working to determine the next steps.

People were asked to refrain from reporting to the school until the situation was resolved.

In an update at 10:15 a.m., police said they had determined there was "no immediate threat to student or staff safety." However, due to the disruption caused by the situation, the school planned to dismiss classes for the day at 10:45 a.m.

Additional information on the situation has yet to be released.