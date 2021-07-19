Police Continue Search For 50-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Early June

Police are still searching for 50-year-old Wendy Gessing, who has been missing from suburban Crest Hill since early June.

Gessing was last seen on June 12 at 4 p.m. at Pizza by Marchellonis where she works and her fiancé owns in Crest Hill. Police said she left that afternoon to meet someone.

"With the time she's been missing, it makes us very concerned," said Crest Hill Police Chief Edward Clark.

Gessing's cell phone was discovered on June 15 in Romeoville and the car she was driving was located in the at the Budget Inn Motel in Joliet.

Police said they remain uncertain whether she was ever at the motel.

On June 17, Gessing's car was located in the 400 block of Buell Avenue in Joliet. Inside the car, police found a key card to a room in a Motel 6, as well as her wallet and credit cards.

According to police, several people and tenants around Larkin Avenue and McDonough Street have said that they have seen Gessing. Sources have also told police that Gessing has been spotted at "several motels" in the Joliet and Will County areas.

"Come home. We love you, come home," Gessing's fiancé Scott Harris said. "I hope she's okay. I just want her home. Her son wants her home."

Harris has been cooperating with the investigation, according to police. He provided officials his phone for forensic analysis, allowed for a complete search of their house and gave footage from their doorbell camera.

Police said detectives are currently in the process of obtaining more search warrants, but would not provide further details.

A$2,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can provide information leading to the whereabouts of Gessing.