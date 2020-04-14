Police Conducting Death Investigation at Oak Park Home

Police opened a death investigation at a home in west suburban Oak Park Monday night, officials said.
Officers were called to the home in the 500 block of Fair Oaks Avenue at around 8 p.m. Monday, according to Oak Park police
Oak Park Police Sgt. Michael Rallidis confirmed early Tuesday that officers were conducting a death investigation.
Local
Further details, including the number of people dead, were not immediately available.
Investigators remained on the scene early Tuesday morning.
Check back for updates on this developing story.