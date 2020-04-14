Police Conducting Death Investigation at Oak Park Home

Police opened a death investigation at a home in west suburban Oak Park Monday night, officials said.

Officers were called to the home in the 500 block of Fair Oaks Avenue at around 8 p.m. Monday, according to Oak Park police

Oak Park Police Sgt. Michael Rallidis confirmed early Tuesday that officers were conducting a death investigation.

Further details, including the number of people dead, were not immediately available.

Investigators remained on the scene early Tuesday morning.

