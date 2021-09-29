Chicago Police Close Streets in West Loop Gate, Fulton River District After Reported Shootings

Several streets are closed in West Loop Gate and the Fulton River District in Chicago Wednesday afternoon due to ongoing police activity, officials say.

According to the latest updates from authorities, provided to Total Traffic, North Jefferson Street is closed between West Washington Boulevard and West Lake Street in the West Loop Gate neighborhood.

West Randolph is also closed between Clinton and Canal Streets, according to Chicago police.

Milwaukee Avenue is closed between Kinzie and Grand in the Fulton River District, authorities said.

There are no confirmed details on why the street closures have been ordered, but there were reports of a shooting incident in the area. Authorities remain on the scene.

We will update the story with more details as they become available.