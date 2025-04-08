Police chase ‘wanted' man through downtown Chicago, into hotel busy hotel lobby

A chaotic scene unfolded Monday afternoon in Chicago's busy River North neighborhood when a "wanted" man armed with a knife ran down city streets and into a hotel lobby as police chased him, with officers eventually deploying tasers and firing their weapons.

The incident began about 2:23 p.m. in the 0-100 block of E. Hubbard Street, police said, when officers assigned to the 18th District spotted what they described as a "wanted" suspect.

The man, who was carrying a knife, fled from officers, police said. He then ran into the Courtyard by Marriott on Hubbard and State Streets.

Once inside, officers deployed taser guns and ordered the man to drop the knife, police said, but the suspect ignored the commands.

"One of them had a taser gun and they were saying, ‘drop the knife, drop the knife,'" a witness told NBC Chicago. "Multiple times, he didn’t drop it.”

Several officers deployed their tasers in an attempt to subdue the suspect, police said, but the attempts were not successful. The suspect then turned towards the officers, police said. Two officers then fired shots at the man.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said, and a weapon was recovered from the scene.

The incident led to a large police response, with some street closures and CTA bus reroutes. Hotel guests told NBC Chicago they were not let back inside for hours as police worked to investigate.

Officers who fired their weapons will be placed on administrative leave for 30 days as part of department policy. The incident was being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, with full cooperation from the Chicago Police Department, officials said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call COPA at 312-746-3609, or submit tips on COPA’s website.