Police Chase Ends in Multiple-Vehicle Crash in Suburban Aurora

Aurora police have shut down a stretch of East New York Street after a police chase ended in a multiple-car crash.

According to authorities, police responded to a call of shots fired in the 600 block of South Broadway at approximately 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived in the area they spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the car involved in the shooting.

Officers attempted to stop the car, but the vehicle fled the scene.

A brief chase followed, with the offenders’ vehicle crashing into multiple vehicles on East New York Street.

The three people inside of the vehicle were transported to area hospitals with serious conditions. A driver of another vehicle involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say that the call of shots fired had stemmed from a shooting in the 600 block of South Broadway. At least one person was injured in that shooting, which police believe was gang-related.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.