Driver Leads Police on Chase Throughout Suburbs With 5 Kids in Vehicle, Elmhurst Police Say

Multiple people were taken into custody Friday afternoon following a wild police chase during which a driver crashed into several vehicles, while traveling with five children in their SUV, Elmhurst police said.

The first crash was reported at around 2:55 p.m., when a GMC Acadia being pursued by Oak Brook and Villa Park police sideswiped a school bus at Illinois Route 83 and St. Charles Road, authorities said. The bus was only occupied by the driver at the time.

The SUV driver then continued on, sideswiping another vehicle at St. Charles and Spring roads before striking a third vehicle at St. Charles Road and Argyle avenue. A man and woman were taken into custody on scene, police said.

Numerous ambulances responded to the scene and transported a total of 10 patients to area hospitals, authorities said. Two men, a woman and five children were inside the vehicle that led law enforcement on the pursuit, police stated. The third vehicle struck by the SUV was occupied by two adults, authorities said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

A portion of St. Charles Road was shut down while investigators worked on the scene. Police said the pursuit originated in Oak Brook, but what led up to it was unclear.

Due to the chase, nearby York High School was briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution.