lawndale

Police Charge Man With Attempted Murder of Off-Duty Officer

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue, police spokesman Tom Ahern said in a Twitter post

Authorities charged a man Saturday after an off-duty police officer shot and wounded a man on New Year’s Day in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Jermaine Morris, 34, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. Keeler. Morris was charged with First Degree Attempted Murder of an Off-Duty Police Officer.

Police said Morris will not appear in court Saturday as he is a person of interest in an unrelated shooting incident.

Local

opioid deaths 17 mins ago

Cook County Registers Record Number of Opioid Deaths in 2020

Humboldt Park 34 mins ago

Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef Stands With Woman Charged With Child Endangerment

On Friday, officials said Morris and the officer were involved in a shooting incident in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue.

One suspect was shot about 12:05 p.m. and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

The man was shot in his arm and listed in fair condition, according to Chicago Fire spokesman Larry Langford.

Two other suspects were arrested in the incident, police said.

This article tagged under:

lawndaleChicago ShootingsCPD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us