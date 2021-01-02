Police Charge Man With Attempted Murder of Off-Duty Officer

Authorities charged a man Saturday after an off-duty police officer shot and wounded a man on New Year’s Day in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Jermaine Morris, 34, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. Keeler. Morris was charged with First Degree Attempted Murder of an Off-Duty Police Officer.

Police said Morris will not appear in court Saturday as he is a person of interest in an unrelated shooting incident.

On Friday, officials said Morris and the officer were involved in a shooting incident in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue.

One suspect was shot about 12:05 p.m. and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

The man was shot in his arm and listed in fair condition, according to Chicago Fire spokesman Larry Langford.

Two other suspects were arrested in the incident, police said.