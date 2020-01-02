Police Believe Man Suffered Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound While Fleeing Traffic Stop

Chicago Police say that a man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds while fleeing a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon, and that they believe one of the wounds was potentially self-inflicted.

According to police, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop in the 6000 block of West Wellington just before 1 p.m., and an occupant of the vehicle exited the car and "began exhibiting characteristics of an armed person."

Shortly after the man got out of the car, a foot pursuit followed, and officers say the man pulled out a weapon, which caused one of the pursuing officers to fire shots at him.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and was taken to Resurrection Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Chicago police detectives and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office have determined that the unidentified man suffered what they believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but also now believe that he was shot in the upper body, potentially by a Chicago police officer.

UPDATE: CPD Detectives & the Medical Examiner have determined that the individual from this afternoon's shooting suffered a potential self-inflicted gunshot wound as well as a wound to the upper body, which was likely fired by police. Updated info below: pic.twitter.com/rYFuCyEV82 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 3, 2020

Chicago police have asked the Cook County Medical Examiner to respond to the scene to do an analysis, and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability has also been asked to conduct an independent review of the incident.