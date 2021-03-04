thornton

Police Ask for Public's Help Locating Missing Teen from Unincorporated Thornton Township

Amani Jackson was last seen leaving her home on Wednesday afternoon and has not returned

COOK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Police are asking for help locating a missing team from unincorporated Thornton Township.

14-year old Amani Jackson was last seen leaving her home in the 15000 block of Chappel Avenue on March 3 around 2:45 p.m., according to police.

Police say Jackson is described as 5’4” and about 145 lbs. with brown eyes, a light complexion and black, braided hair that extends to her waist.

Local

Southwest Side 44 mins ago

2 Killed, 5 Hurt in High-Speed SW Side Crash

coronavirus vaccine 56 mins ago

New Program Brings COVID Vaccine to Homebound Chicago Residents

Jackson was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a “Champion” logo, black jeans and black Nike slides, according to police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Anyone with information about the missing teen is asked to call 911, the Cook County Sheriff’s Police at (708) 856-4896, or the Cook County Sheriff’s non-emergency line at (847) 635-1188.

This article tagged under:

thorntonCook County Sheriff’s Officemissing teenAMANI JACKSONthornton township
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us