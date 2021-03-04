Police Ask for Public's Help Locating Missing Teen from Unincorporated Thornton Township

Police are asking for help locating a missing team from unincorporated Thornton Township.

14-year old Amani Jackson was last seen leaving her home in the 15000 block of Chappel Avenue on March 3 around 2:45 p.m., according to police.

Police say Jackson is described as 5’4” and about 145 lbs. with brown eyes, a light complexion and black, braided hair that extends to her waist.

Jackson was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a “Champion” logo, black jeans and black Nike slides, according to police.

Anyone with information about the missing teen is asked to call 911, the Cook County Sheriff’s Police at (708) 856-4896, or the Cook County Sheriff’s non-emergency line at (847) 635-1188.