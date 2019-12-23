Chicago Police

Police Ask for Help Identifying Man Found Dead in Rogers Park Yard

A resident called 911 after noticing the unconscious man in their yard on Dec. 10

Chicago police are seeking help identifying this man, who was found unconscious in a Rogers Park yard earlier this month.

Chicago police need the public’s help to identify a man found dead in Rogers Park yard on the North Side.

Someone called 911 after noticing the unconscious man in their yard about 5 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 2000 block of West Arthur Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man, who police said was about 50 years old, was given CPR but was pronounced dead at 5:39 p.m. at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office said his autopsy results were pending.

Detectives are trying to determine the man’s next of kin or home address.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North Detective Amato at 312-744-8261.

