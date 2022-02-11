Police Arrest Man for Randomly Attacking 4 Women Minutes Apart in Chicago's Loop

Cami Blechschmidt, a student at DePaul University, was near Jackson and Wabash in Chicago's Loop when she was attacked Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s just a scary thing, like you never think it’s going to happen to you until something like that happens,” she said.

The 25-year-old was waiting for a Lyft when she said a man came up from behind and tried reaching into her pockets.

“I just turned my head, and he’s just directly right there and punched me in the face,” she said.

Blechschmidt told NBC 5 the man didn’t say anything to her before or after the attack. She took several pictures afterward documenting the injuries to her lip.

“I fell to the ground and was crying,” she said. “Just kinda in shock, utter shock.”

Several bystanders saw what happened and rushed over to help.

“Two women they came and helped me, and I called the police and that’s when another girl who got punched, she came and she helped me,” Blechschmidt said. “She’s like I just got punched too.”

The other victim was Coraly Magiera, a student at Columbia College.

“I was kinda scared that he was just going to walk away, and it was going to be hard to kinda like catch him after that,” said Magiera. “I just followed him. 911 was not quite happy about that, but I just followed him, and I’m glad because he punched the third victim, and I was there.”

Chicago police ended up arresting 28-year-old William Livingston with Magiera’s help. Investigators believe he attacked a total of four women in the Loop just minutes apart that day.

The victims range in age from 25 to 49 years old. Records show Livingston was previously arrested over the years for burglary, battery and assault.

“I’m still [in] a little shock that this guy with so many history of attacks that he just walks away in the streets of Chicago,” Magiera said.

Both women just hope something similar doesn't happen to anyone else.

“Hopefully we’ll get either the help or we’ll get the justice we deserve,” said Blechschmidt.

Livingston’s bond was set at $15,000. He’s due back in court next week.