Kenosha

Police Apprehend Person of Interest in Kenosha Bar Shooting That Killed 3

The person of interest will be charged with first-degree intentional homicide, police said

Sheriff's deputies have located a person of interest in a shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., bar that killed three people and seriously injured three others, authorities announced late Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday at Somers House Tavern, 1548 Sheridan Rd., according to a statement from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The three individuals who died, along with the three others who were injured, were all men, police said. A seventh person was possibly injured, however that has yet to be confirmed.

Local

North Lawndale 19 seconds ago

4-Year-Old Shot in Chicago's North Lawndale Neighborhood

covid illinois 2 hours ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Administers 8M Vaccines, Chicago Eligibility to Expand

At about 5 a.m., sheriff's deputies said the suspect had not been located and was described as a man who was at least 6-feet-tall and wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt. At about 4 p.m., the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department announced a person of interest was located and will be charged with first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges.

Sheriff's officials said detectives followed up on multiple leads and gathered surveillance video in the hours following the shooting. Detectives and crime scene technicians were continuing to process the crime scenes as of late Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The sheriff’s department said the shooting appeared to be “a targeted and isolated incident," adding there was no threat to the community.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at (262) 605-5100.

This article tagged under:

Kenoshawisconsinkenosha shootingkenosha policewisconsin police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us